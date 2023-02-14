Logo
Business

Walmart to close three tech hubs - WSJ
Business

Walmart to close three tech hubs - WSJ

Walmart to close three tech hubs - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Shopping trolley is seen in front of Walmart logo in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

14 Feb 2023 07:38AM (Updated: 14 Feb 2023 07:38AM)
Walmart Inc plans to close three of its U.S. technology hubs and has asked hundreds of workers to relocate to keep their jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing an internal memo.

The big-box retailer will close offices that house technology staff in Austin, Texas; Carlsbad, California; and Portland, Oregon, the report said, citing the memo from technology chief Suresh Kumar.

The WSJ report added Walmart will pay for workers in the locations to transfer to other primary offices such as San Bruno, California, or the company's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company last month said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting February, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market.

Source: Reuters

