Business

Walmart considers joining investor group to buy TikTok, ABC News reporter says
Walmart considers joining investor group to buy TikTok, ABC News reporter says
FILE PHOTO: TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
05 Apr 2025 01:03AM
Walmart is considering joining a group of investors to buy short video app TikTok, ABC News reporter Selina Wang said in a post on X on Friday.

Source: Reuters
