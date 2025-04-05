Walmart denies ABC News report it could join investor group to buy TikTok

Walmart on Friday denied a report from ABC News that it was considering joining a group of investors to buy short video app TikTok.

Earlier on Friday, ABC News reporter Selina Wang said in a post on X that the world's largest retailer was "actively considering" joining a group of investors to buy the short video app, citing sources close to the deal. Walmart's interest was triggered by Amazon's involvement, the post and a subsequent story on ABC's website said.

A Walmart spokesperson said the ABC story was incorrect and pointed out that the story had been taken down from the site.

The link to the piece on the ABC News website now says "page unavailable." ABC News was not immediately available to comment.

Walmart had been previously linked to TikTok when it considered teaming up with Microsoft to buy the app in 2020. U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday extended by 75 days a deadline for ByteDance to sell U.S. assets of the popular short video app to a non-Chinese buyer.