Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Walmart denies tieup with litecoin, fake statement rattles cryptocurrency
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Walmart denies tieup with litecoin, fake statement rattles cryptocurrency

Walmart denies tieup with litecoin, fake statement rattles cryptocurrency

FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

13 Sep 2021 09:44PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2021 02:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Walmart Inc said on Monday that a press release announcing a partnership with litecoin, which briefly led to a nearly 30per cent surge in the cryptocurrency's price, was fake.

The retailer said it was looking into how such an announcement, which was published by press release distributor GlobeNewswire, was issued earlier in the day.

"Walmart had no knowledge of the press release issued by GlobeNewswire and there is no truth to it. Walmart has no relationship with litecoin," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Separately, the Litecoin Foundation tweeted https://twitter.com/LTCFoundation/status/1437445529886101512?s=20 it has not entered into a pact with the retailer. This was later retweeted https://bit.ly/3htiCqy by the verified Twitter account of litecoin as well as by Charlie Lee, the creator of the cryptocurrency.

After Walmart called it fake, GlobeNewswire published a notice to "disregard" the press release. However, it did not comment to a query by Reuters on the fake statement or the subsequent notice.

The false press release said Walmart would allow its customers to make payments with litecoin at its online stores. An email earlier sent to a contact person in the statement remained 'undeliverable'.

Litecoin jumped about 30per cent following the fake statement, but they quickly pared gains and were last up just about 3per cent. Walmart shares opened higher on Monday, but were last trading down 0.8per cent.

Bitcoin prices also slipped after briefly turning positive following the hoax announcement.

Reuters and other news outlets had reported on the partnership. Reuters withdrew its initial story.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Walmart cryptocurrency

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us