Walmart names Paypal's John Rainey as finance chief
FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of its stores in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

13 Apr 2022 04:20AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 04:20AM)
Walmart Inc has appointed Paypal's John Rainey as chief financial officer effective June 6, the retailer said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

