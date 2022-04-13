Walmart names Paypal's John Rainey as finance chief

Walmart Inc has appointed Paypal's John Rainey as chief financial officer effective June 6, the retailer said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Source: Reuters
