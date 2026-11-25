Nov 25 : Walmart-owned Flipkart's CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy will step down after nearly a decade at the helm of one of India's largest e-commerce companies, marking a leadership shake-up as the retailer prepares for a potential stock market listing and battles intense competition.

Krishnamurthy steered Flipkart through its $16 billion acquisition by Walmart in 2018 and a period of rapid expansion that cemented its position in the market. Its rivals include Amazon and a new generation of quick-commerce and online retail players.

Flipkart had announced in March that group finance chief Sriram Venkataraman would step down.

Its chief product and technology officer Balaji Thiagarajan will lead the organisation in the interim, Flipkart said on Wednesday, adding that it would announce a successor in the coming weeks.

Flipkart did not specify Krishnamurthy's last day or his reasons for leaving.

Krishnamurthy's association with Flipkart predates his executive career at the company. In 2011, he joined investment firm Tiger Global — an early investor in Flipkart — and represented the firm on the e-commerce company's board before joining Flipkart in 2016.

He became CEO in January 2017 and group CEO in 2018, the year Walmart acquired a roughly 77 per cent stake in the company in one of the largest deals in India's technology sector.

Founded in 2007, Flipkart has more than 500 million registered users and the company has played a significant role in shaping India's online retail market, expanding access to products beyond major cities and building capabilities in payments, logistics and digital commerce.