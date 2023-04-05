Logo
Business

Walmart says 65% of stores will be serviced by automation in 2026, keeps forecast
Business

Walmart says 65% of stores will be serviced by automation in 2026, keeps forecast

Walmart says 65% of stores will be serviced by automation in 2026, keeps forecast

FILE PHOTO: Shopping trolley is seen in front of Walmart logo in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

05 Apr 2023 05:18AM (Updated: 05 Apr 2023 05:25AM)
Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it expects about 65 per cent of its stores to be serviced by automation by the end of its fiscal year 2026, just days after it revealed plans to lay off more than 2,000 people at online order fulfillment centers.

The move comes as Walmart has increasingly been using its huge stores to handle online-order deliveries and investing heavily in automation to eliminate the time it takes to process orders at its e-commerce fulfillment facilities.

On Tuesday, the company said in a filing that about 55 per cent of packages that it processes at its fulfillment centers will be routed through automated facilities by the end of fiscal 2026, improving unit cost averages by about 20 per cent.

The world's largest retailer by sales also maintained its forecast for the fiscal year ending Jan 31, 2024, which calls for net sales to rise by 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent and earnings by US$5.90 to US$6.05 per share.

Source: Reuters

