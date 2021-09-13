Logo
Walmart says press release on litecoin partnership is fake
FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

13 Sep 2021 09:44PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 11:14PM)
:Walmart Inc said on Monday that a press release regarding the retailer's partnership with cryptocurrency litecoin was fake.

A spokesperson for the company told Reuters that the release "was not real". Litecoin did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The fake statement said Walmart would allow its customers to make payments with litecoin at its online stores, sending litecoin prices up as much as 27.4per cent. It quickly gave up most of those gains and was last trading up about 5per cent.

An email to a contact person given in the fake statement has remained 'undeliverable'.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

