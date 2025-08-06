Walt Disney's ESPN to exclusively house WWE events from next year

Walt Disney's ESPN platform will become the exclusive home for all WWE events, including WrestleMania, from 2026 in the U.S., the companies said on Wednesday.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
Walt Disney's ESPN platform will become the exclusive home for all WWE events, including WrestleMania, from 2026 in the U.S., the companies said on Wednesday.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us