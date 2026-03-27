Asian stocks extend global rout; bonds hammered as war drags on

SYDNEY: Asian stock markets were swept up in a global rout on Friday (Mar 27), tracking Wall Street lower as the threat of a protracted energy shock out of the war-torn Middle East sent borrowing costs spiralling higher.

Investors took a modicum of comfort from United States President Donald Trump's decision to extend his ultimatum to strike Iranian power plants by 10 days, after pushing back his initial 48-hour deadline by five days.

Brent crude futures fell 1 per cent to US$107.07 a barrel, having jumped nearly 6 per cent overnight.

However, movement in oil prices was small and reports that Trump was considering sending more troops only added to concern about the war escalating into a ground conflict, with no certainty that the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened to shipping soon.

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Iran has dismissed a US proposal to end the conflict as "one-sided and unfair".