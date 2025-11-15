Warburg, Permira in talks to buy Clearwater Analytics, source says

Global private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Permira are in talks to buy investment and accounting software maker Clearwater Analytics, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Boise, Idaho-based Clearwater makes software that helps companies manage their investment portfolios.

A deal by the two buyout firms, which helped take Clearwater public in 2021, could take several weeks, the source said.

Bloomberg News reported on the talks earlier on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Warburg Pincus, Permira, and Clearwater Analytics Holdings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Clearwater, which went public in 2021 at a valuation of $5.5 billion, had a market capitalization of around $5.63 billion as of Friday's close, according to LSEG calculations.