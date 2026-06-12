Warburg Pincus to acquire Japan's J.S.B. in $1.2 billion deal

TOKYO/HONG KONG, June 12 : Warburg Pincus plans to launch a tender offer to acquire Japanese student housing provider J.S.B. for $1.2 billion, the U.S. private equity firm said on Friday.

Warburg Pincus will offer 9,000 yen ($56.19) for each J.S.B. share. The tender offer is set to run from June 15 to July 27.

Warburg Pincus said it had already secured tender agreements with J.S.B.'s largest shareholders for the offer.

J.S.B. supports the tender offer and is recommending its shareholders tender their shares, the Japanese company said in a statement.

J.S.B. would mark Warburg Pincus' first take-private deal in Japan since it opened a Tokyo office in 2025.

The U.S. firm hired former Goldman Sachs banker Takashi Murata as head of Japan and co-head of Asia real estate in 2024. He has since expanded the local team to more than 10 investment professionals.

Last April, Warburg Pincus invested in Tokyo Beta, an affordable rental housing firm via its Asia real estate fund, the firm announced at the time.

($1 = 160.1600 yen)