Warner Bros Discovery to cut as much as 30% of ad sales jobs - The Information

:Warner Bros Discovery Inc will cut as much as 30 per cent of jobs in its global advertising sales team, the Information reported https://www.theinformation.com/articles/warner-bros-discovery-to-cut-as-much-as-30-of-advertising-sales-force?rc=wk5xyr on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The layoffs would result in nearly 1,000 jobs being cut over time, the report said, adding that the global team has about 3,000 members in it.

Coinbase Global , real estate firms Redfin Corp and Compass Inc are among companies that announced layoffs on Tuesday.

Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.