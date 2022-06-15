Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Warner Bros Discovery to cut nearly 1,000 ad sales jobs - source
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Warner Bros Discovery to cut nearly 1,000 ad sales jobs - source

Warner Bros Discovery to cut nearly 1,000 ad sales jobs - source

The Warner Bros logo is seen during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, France, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

15 Jun 2022 04:06AM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 05:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Warner Bros Discovery Inc is looking to cut up to 30 per cent or nearly 1,000 jobs in its global advertising sales team, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company on Tuesday started offering members of its U.S. advertising sales team an opportunity to voluntarily leave the company, the source said, adding that the global advertising sales team has about 3,000 members.

The company's finance chief Gunnar Wiedenfels in April reaffirmed its goal of achieving $3 billion in cost savings after a $43 billion merger between Discovery Inc and AT&T's Warner Media.

Wall Street has questioned the streaming industry's long-term prospects after a surge during the pandemic and analysts have cited rising inflation and lower consumer spending as potential threats to the industry.

Coinbase Global, Redfin Corp and Compass Inc are among companies that announced layoffs on Tuesday.

The Information first reported the job cuts earlier on Tuesday.

The company's shares were down marginally in extended trading.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us