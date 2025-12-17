Warner Bros Discovery board rejects rival bid from Paramount

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros Discovery's board spurned Paramount Skydance's US$108.4 billion hostile takeover bid on Wednesday (Dec 17), calling the offer "illusory" as it accused the studio giant of misleading shareholders about its financing.

Paramount has been in a race with Netflix to win control of Warner Bros, and with it, its prized film and television studios, HBO Max streaming service and franchises like "Harry Potter".

After Warner Bros accepted the streaming giant's offer, Paramount launched a hostile offer to outdo that bid.

In a letter to shareholders, disclosed in a regulatory filing, the board wrote that Paramount had "consistently misled" Warner Bros shareholders that its US$30-per-share cash offer was fully guaranteed, or "backstopped", by the Ellison family, led by billionaire and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

"It does not, and never has," the board wrote of the guarantee of Paramount's offer, noting that the offer posed "numerous, significant risks".

Warner Bros' board said it found Paramount's offer "inferior" to the merger agreement with Netflix. Netflix's US$27.75 per share offer for Warner Bros' unit is a binding agreement that requires no equity financing and has robust debt commitments, the board wrote.

The board also said the offer could be terminated or amended at any time prior to the deal's completion, which is not the same as a binding merger agreement.

Warner Bros has not yet set a date for a shareholder vote on the deal but it is expected to happen sometime in spring or early summer, its chairman Samuel Di Piazza said in an interview with CNBC.

The Ellisons have cited their relationship with US President Donald Trump as a reason why the deal would face an easier regulatory path.

NETFLIX WELCOMES MOVE

Paramount did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Netflix welcomed the move.

"The Warner Bros Discovery Board reinforced that Netflix's merger agreement is superior and that our acquisition is in the best interest of stockholders," its co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

Warner Bros shares were down 1.2 per cent at US$28.5 in premarket trading, while Netflix gained 2.5 per cent and Paramount fell 4.8 per cent.