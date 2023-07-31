Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Warner Bros Discovery to restructure ad sales division
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Warner Bros Discovery to restructure ad sales division

Warner Bros Discovery to restructure ad sales division

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the Warner Bros. Discovery Atlanta campus is pictured in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. May 2, 2023. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer/File Photo

31 Jul 2023 09:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Warner Bros Discovery said on Monday it would restructure its advertising sales division including the leadership team, as the entertainment major seeks to address a downturn in ad demand.

Advertising agency partners will now work with dedicated sales leaders and teams providing them with direct access to a variety of brands under the company's umbrella.

In the new leadership structure, Jon Diament will lead the ad and partner strategy, while Ryan Gould will take on a newly created role to head the digital team to oversee the company's advertising, programmatic sales and data strategy.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.