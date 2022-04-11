Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Warner Bros Discovery shares climb on first trading day
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Warner Bros Discovery shares climb on first trading day

Warner Bros Discovery shares climb on first trading day

FILE PHOTO: The Warner Bros logo is seen during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, France, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

11 Apr 2022 07:57PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 07:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Shares of Warner Bros Discovery Inc rose on Monday, the first trading day of the media and streaming firm formed from the $43 billion merger of Discovery Inc and assets of AT&T Inc.

Warner Bros Discovery shares were up 2.3per cent at $24.99, while AT&T stock climbed 2.1per cent to $18.65 in premarket trade.

AT&T and Discovery set out to create a standalone media business in May last year and the deal was closed on Friday, with the new business housing channels including HBO, CNN and the Discovery Channel as well as franchises like "Batman" and "Harry Potter".

The company, which also owns streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+, now faces stiff competition from the likes of Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney+ at a time of cooling user growth.

"The answer to our own long-standing question whether streaming is a good business becomes much more complicated if there are doubts around the size of the ultimate TAM (Total Addressable Market) and the level of sustainable steady-state profits," said analysts at MoffettNathanson.

Rising interest rates are also a concern, they added.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us