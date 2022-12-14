Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Warner Bros launches Discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video in Canada
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Warner Bros launches Discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video in Canada

Warner Bros launches Discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video in Canada

Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Discovery + logo, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

14 Dec 2022 04:29AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 04:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Warner Bros Discovery on Tuesday (Dec 13) launched its Discovery+ streaming service on Amazon.com's Prime Video platform in Canada.

Prime users can sign up for the ad-free version of Discovery+ at C$6.99 (US$5.16) per month plus applicable taxes, the media company said.

Discovery+ was launched last year in Canada on platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and other Apple and Google devices.

HBO Max, the other streaming platform owned by Warner Bros, returned to Prime Video channels in the United States last week, after a year-long hiatus due to an objection from previous owner AT&T Inc.

Discovery+ includes more than 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from its popular networks including Animal Planet and TLC that are known for their original programming.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.