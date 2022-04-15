Warshaw-led consortium in US$1.2 billion bid for Cumulus Media-sources

A consortium led by US radio station industry veteran Jeff Warshaw has offered to acquire Cumulus Media for close to US$1.2 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Warshaw has informed Cumulus, an Atlanta-based owner and operator of 406 radio stations, that he would be willing to take it private for US$15 to US$17 per share, the sources said.

Cumulus shares were hovering around US$11 before news of the bid emerged on Thursday afternoon. They rose 40per cent on the news to end trading at US$14.21

Warshaw indicated he would be willing to pay more, subject to due diligence, the sources added. Further details on Warshaw's consortium could not be learned.

It was unclear how Cumulus would respond to the offer and no deal was certain, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter was confidential.

Warshaw and Cumulus could not immediately be reached for comment.

Beyond its radio stations, Cumulus has a digital platform that ranks among the top five podcast networks in the United States. The company generates the majority of its revenue through advertising and had net long-term debt of almost US$800 million as of the end of December.

Warshaw is the chief executive of Connoisseur Media, an operator of 13 radio stations. His blank-check acquisition firm Virtuoso Acquisition Corp merged with automotive data analytics firm Wejo last year in a US$1.1 billion deal.