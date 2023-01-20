Logo
Wayfair prepares to cut more than 1,000 jobs: WSJ
20 Jan 2023 05:17AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 05:25AM)
Online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc is preparing to lay off over 1,000 workers, or more than 5 per cent of its workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Wayfair joins a growing list of US companies - ranging from tech giants and Wall Street banks to food delivery firms - which are shedding their workforce amid worries of an economic downturn.

Wayfair did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company said in August it was cutting about 870 jobs, or about 5 per cent of its global workforce at that time, in a bid to trim operating costs amid waning demand for furniture and home decor from pandemic highs.

Source: Reuters

