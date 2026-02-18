Waymo defends use of remote assistance workers in robotaxi operations

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 : Alphabet self-driving unit Waymo on Tuesday defended its use of remote assistance personnel in the face of questions from Congress and said they have never been used to move robotaxis in on-road operations.

Waymo told Senator Ed Markey in a letter that it has not used remote driving or “tele-operations” to perform driving tasks. In rare circumstances, some U.S.-based personnel could prompt a stopped AV to move forward at 2 miles per hour for a short distance to exit the travel lane but that has not happened outside of training.