WASHINGTON, Nov 20 : Alphabet's self-driving unit Waymo said on Friday it is issuing two recalls for its robotaxis over incidents involving closed freeway lanes and manual traffic control.

Earlier this week, Waymo said it halted operations of its vehicles on US freeways, after a California regulator barred its vehicles from freeways in the state.

The California ban, which took effect last week, is a result of a series of incidents where Waymo robotaxis entered active construction zones, the California Department of Motor Vehicles said.

Waymo said a statement it filed two safety recalls with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday on its automated driving system "to strengthen how the Waymo Driver navigates closed freeway lanes and intersections with manual traffic control."

The closed freeway lanes recall stems from unusual circumstances where a Waymo vehicle may enter and continue driving in a closed freeway lane, the company said, adding it is still working on the recall remedy. Waymo said there were no collisions or injuries reported from the closed freeway events.

The manual traffic recall is to ensure self-driving vehicles better responds to manual commands at intersections from law enforcement or other emergency personnel and follows a collision in which a Waymo followed directions from an officer, but the officer was then temporarily obstructed. That update was completed on November 6.

Waymo says its technology outperforms statistically comparable human benchmarks and drastically reduces injury-causing crashes.

Last week, NHTSA said it opened a recall query into Waymo vehicles after numerous ‌incidents of its robotaxis passing stopped school buses.

The probe will look into nearly 3,000 company-owned self-driving vehicles. Investigators want to determine whether a software update Waymo rolled out late last year failed to stop ​its driverless cars from passing school buses with flashing red lights. Most of ​the violations happened after the company said the remedy had been ⁠deployed.

Separately, NHTSA and the National Transportation Safety Board have opened probes after one of Waymo's self-driving vehicles struck a child in January near an elementary school ⁠in ​Santa Monica, California.