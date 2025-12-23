Dec 22 : ‌Alphabet unit Waymo said on Monday it resumed its ride-hailing service in the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday, a day after temporarily suspending operations due to a ‌widespread power outage that snarled ‌traffic and gridlocked parts of the city.

The company paused service Saturday evening following a fire at a PG&E substation that knocked out power to roughly ‍one-third of the city, affecting about 130,000 residents and forcing some businesses to close temporarily.

Waymo said most trips already underway ​ended normally before ‌vehicles returned to depots or pulled over.

"We are focused on rapidly ​integrating the lessons learned from this event, and ⁠are committed to ‌earning and maintaining the trust ​of the communities we serve every day,” a Waymo spokesperson said.

Waymo said ‍it was committed to ensuring its technology ⁠better adapts to traffic conditions during similar ​disruptions.