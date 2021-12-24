Logo
Alphabet's Waymo says no longer going to consumer electronics show in person due to Covid
Waymo, TikTok join retreat from CES over rising COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: The Waymo logo is displayed during the company's unveil of a self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

24 Dec 2021 01:34AM (Updated: 24 Dec 2021 02:09AM)
:Waymo, the Alphabet Inc-owned self-driving auto-technology company, and ByteDance's social video app TikTok on Thursday joined the companies no longer attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in person early next month due to rising COVID-19 infections.

Waymo said in a blog post that it hopes to participate virtually if possible at the Las Vegas event, which traditionally has drawn over 180,000 people from around the world to discuss emerging technologies and party through the night with business contacts.

TikTok said it would hold a virtual event for partners and advertisers.

Several other companies including Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc, Lenovo Group, AT&T Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped in-person attendance plans earlier this week, saying they would not send employees out of caution over the spread of Omicron.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was first detected last month in Hong Kong and southern Africa, sparking global concerns about a fast-spreading new version of the virus. Coronavirus infections have soared wherever highly infectious Omicron has spread, triggering new restrictions in many countries.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Mark Porter and Cynthia Osterman)

Source: Reuters

