Waze hits large platform status under EU tech rules, porn sites set to drop off list

BRUSSELS : Alphabet's mapping app Waze needs to do more to tackle illegal online content on its platform after hitting a key user number under EU tech rules, while three adult content sites will likely face less stringent requirements after their user numbers fell below the threshold.

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA) which became law last year, online platforms with more than 45 million monthly average users in the 27-country bloc are classified as Very Large Online Platforms subject to tougher provisions.

"We are aware that Waze has published user numbers above the DSA threshold for designation as a Very Large Online Platform," European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said in an email.

Waze had 50.5 million average monthly users from July to December 2024, according to a Google filing dated February 14.

Adult content companies Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos, which were labelled VLOPs in December 2023, reported a drop in users in the second half of last year.

"Regarding the three pornographic platforms you are referring to, I can confirm that an undesignation is possible under the DSA, if a Very Large Online Platform falls under the threshold. Nevertheless, the general DSA obligations would continue to apply," Regnier said.

Pornhub's website says it had 26.6 million average monthly users in the EU as of January 1, while Stripchat reported 26.6 million users as of August 1, 2024.

The Commission is expected to issue a decision on the VLOP designations in about two months after verifying the user numbers. DSA breaches can cost companies fines as much as 6 per cent of their annual global revenue.