Wealthy Chinese nationals snap up luxury homes in Singapore despite tax hikes

SINGAPORE: Wealthy Chinese nationals have been the top foreign buyers of expensive private properties in Singapore this year as the country reaps the benefits of post-pandemic reopening and a relatively strong currency, despite tax increases.

Buyers from China accounted for about one-fifth of the 425 luxury units - defined as costing more than S$5 million (US$3.52 million)- sold from January to August this year. This was followed by 34 units bought by Americans and 28 units by Indonesians.

Singapore has long been a magnet for the mega-rich, wooed by the country's stable politics, strong currency, and reputation as a safe haven to park assets, analysts said. Singapore's property prices have also tended to accelerate gradually, with few booms and wild busts seen in other popular markets.

Meanwhile, China is facing a property crisis, with slumping sales and developers defaulting on debts, and consumer confidence has been soured by repeated COVID-19 lockdowns.

All in, the number of luxury units sold to foreigners in Singapore in the first eight months of this year - including those with permanent residency - has outpaced the 282 in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019 and the 322 in 2018.

The data, from the Urban Redevelopment Authority and property consultancy OrangeTee & Tie, show that Singapore property remains popular among foreigners despite the Government raising taxes for purchases last December.

In a bid to cool the private property market, stamp duties for foreigners without permanent residency were raised from 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

Still, 143 luxury apartments were sold to these foreigners from January to August this year - higher than the 136 during the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

In a bulk purchase in June, one Chinese tycoon splurged more than S$85 million on 20 new units in central Singapore, while another Chinese buyer snapped up four units for around S$60 million.