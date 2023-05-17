Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Website creator Wix.com Q1 profit beats estimates, raises 2023 outlook
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Website creator Wix.com Q1 profit beats estimates, raises 2023 outlook

Website creator Wix.com Q1 profit beats estimates, raises 2023 outlook

FILE PHOTO: The logo of website-designer firm Wix.com is seen at a high-tech park in Beersheba, southern Israel August 28, 2017. Picture taken August 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

17 May 2023 05:19PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, on Wednesday said it swung to a net profit in the first quarter, boosted by growth in subscription revenue.

The Israeli company said it had earned 91 cents per share excluding one-time items, compared with a loss of 72 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue grew 10 per cent to $374.1 million.

Wix was forecast to earn 14 cents excluding one-time items, on revenue of $369 million, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data.

It projects second-quarter revenue of $380 million to $385 million for annual growth of as much as 12 per cent.

Citing an "outperformance in Q1," Wix raised its full year 2023 revenue estimate to $1.522 billion to $1.543 billion - growth of 10-11 per cent - from $1.51 billion to $1.535 billion.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.