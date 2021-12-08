Weibo shares fall 6% below issue price on Hong Kong listing

"The listing market in Hong Kong is very lukewarm right now," said Dickie Wong, Kingston Securities executive director.

"Plus, there is regulatory pressure from the (US Securities and Exchange Commission) on Chinese companies to disclose basically everything within three years.

"So there is a major trend that most of the US-listed Chinese companies will seek secondary or dual primary in Hong Kong so they can exit the US market if they need to."

Ride-hailing giant Didi Global decided last week to delist from New York, succumbing to pressure from Chinese regulators concerned about data security and denting sentiment toward Chinese stocks.

Hong Kong and China's mainland STAR Market have attracted US$15.2 billion worth of secondary listings from US listed Chinese companies so far this year, according to Refinitiv data.

"The moves are probably based on the increasing recognition that the US-China decoupling will not stop and will proceed steadily," said LightStream Research analyst Mio Kato, who publishes on Smartkarma.

"I would expect a continuous flow of listings from New York to Hong Kong over the next year or two."

The US administration is progessing plans to delist Chinese companies if they do not meet the country's auditing rules, which could affect more than 200 companies.

Chinese companies that list on U.S. stock exchanges must disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a government entity, and provide evidence of their auditing inspections, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said last week.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up 0.3 per cent around midday Wednesday but some major stocks such as Alibaba Group Holdings , down 4 per cent, were off sharply.

"For Weibo, it's a matter of timing. The Hong Kong market had started to rebound this week and now we are seeing some softness emerging in the market," said Louis Tse, Wealthy Securities director in Hong Kong.