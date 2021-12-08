Logo
Weibo shares slip 6per cent below issue price in Hong Kong trading debut
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chinese social media app Weibo is seen on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

08 Dec 2021 09:44AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 09:52AM)
HONG KONG :Shares in Chinese social media giant Weibo Corp opened 6.1per cent below their issue price in the debut of its secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Weibo, which raised US$385 million, opened at US$256.20 after pricing its shares at HKUS$272.80, dipping to as low as US$254.

The negative debut comes despite a 4.7per cent rise in Weibo's shares in trading on Tuesday in its primary listing in New York.

Weibo has endured a volatile past month, in line with most Chinese stocks listed in the United States.

The U.S administration has made progress on its plans to delist Chinese companies if they do not meet the country's auditing rules.

Sentiment towards Chinese stocks was also hit last week when Didi Global Inc flagged it would delist https://www.reuters.com/technology/didi-global-start-work-delisting-new-york-pursue-ipo-hong-kong-2021-12-03 from New York and look towards a Hong Kong listing.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

