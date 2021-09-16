Logo
Wells Fargo picks Microsoft, Google as cloud service providers
FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

16 Sep 2021 12:34AM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 12:29AM)
Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday that it had picked Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google as its public cloud providers, embracing a multi-cloud approach.

While Microsoft's Azure will serve as the bank's primary cloud provider, Google Cloud will provide additional business-critical public cloud services.

As part of its new digital infrastructure strategy, the company will also move towards some third party-owned data centers, as it aims to rely predominantly on public cloud in the longer term, it said.

The move makes Wells Fargo the latest big bank to use third-party data centers for cloud-related services.

The company did not disclose the financial details of its agreement with Microsoft and Google.

Multi-cloud enables flexibility and also allows businesses to off-load some of the heavy costs of running their own data centers by renting public ones.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

