Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Wells Fargo profit rises on asset sales boost
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Wells Fargo profit rises on asset sales boost

Wells Fargo profit rises on asset sales boost
FILE PHOTO: People exit and enter Wells Fargo ATM in the Manhattan borough of New York, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Wells Fargo profit rises on asset sales boost
FILE PHOTO: Customers walk into a Wells Fargo bank branch in suburban Denver, Colorado October 18, 2006. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
14 Jan 2022 08:04PM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 07:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wells Fargo & Co reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, propped up by gains from the sale of its corporate trust and asset management businesses.

The fourth-largest U.S. lender said profit rose to $5.8 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $3.09 billion, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.13 per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts-Marshall in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us