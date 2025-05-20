Logo
Business

WeRide joins Tencent Cloud to build smart driving services for overseas markets
WeRide joins Tencent Cloud to build smart driving services for overseas markets

WeRide joins Tencent Cloud to build smart driving services for overseas markets
FILE PHOTO: A WeRide autonomous taxi is seen in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 15, 2020. Picture taken May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File Photo
WeRide joins Tencent Cloud to build smart driving services for overseas markets
FILE PHOTO: Tencent logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
20 May 2025 06:58PM
BEIJING :Chinese self-driving startup WeRide said on Tuesday that it will partner with Tencent Cloud to promote large-scale robotaxi commercial operations and build smart driving solutions for overseas markets.

Under the deal signed on Tuesday, Tencent's cloud unit "will rely on its global cloud infrastructure and operational experience to provide WeRide with overseas localised and compliant cloud services to build an efficient and stable intelligent driving operation network," according to a company statement.

Source: Reuters
