WeRide joins Tencent Cloud to build smart driving services for overseas markets

BEIJING :Chinese self-driving startup WeRide said on Tuesday that it will partner with Tencent Cloud to promote large-scale robotaxi commercial operations and build smart driving solutions for overseas markets.

Under the deal signed on Tuesday, Tencent's cloud unit "will rely on its global cloud infrastructure and operational experience to provide WeRide with overseas localised and compliant cloud services to build an efficient and stable intelligent driving operation network," according to a company statement.