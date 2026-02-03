Western Digital adds $4 billion to buyback plan as AI boosts memory chip sales

Feb 3 : Western Digital said on Tuesday its board has approved $4 billion more for share repurchases, as demand for its memory chips used in artificial intelligence servers surges.

Its shares rose about 5 per cent in premarket trading, adding to a 57 per cent jump this year. The shares had more than tripled in value last year.

A global shortage of memory chips has intensified competition among AI and consumer electronics companies for limited supplies, driving up prices and extending lead times as manufacturers struggle to ramp up capacity.

The data storage company had about $484 million remaining for buybacks as of Monday under its prior authorization of $2 billion in May last year.

Last week, the company forecast fiscal third-quarter revenue and profit above Wall Street expectations, betting on sales of its hard drives and flash storage for AI servers.