Western Digital in advanced talks to merge with Japan's Kioxia Holdings - WSJ
The logo of Western Digital Corporation is displayed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Yoshiyasu Shida)

26 Aug 2021 02:39AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 03:01AM)
NEW YORK: Western Digital Corp is in advanced talks to merge with Japanese semiconductor firm Kioxia Holdings Corp in a deal potentially valued at more than US$20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Western Digital's shares jumped as much as 15 per cent in afternoon trading.

The companies could reach an agreement as early as mid-September, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Western Digital and Kioxia did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

