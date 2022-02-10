Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Western Digital says contamination impacting production at Japanese facilities
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Western Digital says contamination impacting production at Japanese facilities

Western Digital says contamination impacting production at Japanese facilities

FILE PHOTO: A Western Digital office building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

10 Feb 2022 08:05AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 08:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Western Digital Corp said on Wednesday certain materials at two of its manufacturing units in Japan, operated by joint-venture partner Kioxia Holdings Corp, were contaminated and will result in reduced availability of flash storage devices.

According to the company's current assessment, there would be a shortage of at least 6.5 exabytes in flash storage availability. One exabyte equals one billion gigabytes.

Western Digital is working closely with Kioxia to implement necessary measures that will restore the facilities to normal operational status as quickly as possible.

Kioxia, one of the biggest producers globally of flash memory and solid-state storage, is a key supplier to Western Digital. The two companies were in merger talks last year but they reached a standstill.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us