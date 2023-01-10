Western Europe's first satellite launch takes off from UK's Newquay

LONDON : Virgin Orbit's "Cosmic Girl" took off from Newquay's spaceport in Cornwall for Western Europe's first satellite launch late on Monday.
Source: Reuters
