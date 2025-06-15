WestJet probes cybersecurity incident affecting app and internal systems

Canada's WestJet Airlines is investigating a cybersecurity incident that has disrupted access to its mobile app and some internal systems, affecting an undisclosed number of users, the airlines said in a statement on Friday.

WestJet said specialised internal teams are working alongside law enforcement and Transport Canada to limit the impact and determine the scope of the breach.

"We are expediting efforts to maintain the safety of our operation and safeguard sensitive data and personal information for both our guests and employees," the statement said.

The carrier added that it is too early to speculate on further details or the potential scope of the incident.

WestJet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Canada's critical infrastructure has seen a rise in cyber threats. Earlier in April, energy provider Emera and its subsidiary Nova Scotia Power disclosed a cyber intrusion that involved unauthorized access to parts of their network and business servers.