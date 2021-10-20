Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Westpac to launch zero-interest digital card with young consumers in focus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Westpac to launch zero-interest digital card with young consumers in focus

Westpac to launch zero-interest digital card with young consumers in focus

FILE PHOTO: An office building with Westpac logo is seen amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

20 Oct 2021 12:49PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 12:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Westpac Banking Corp said on Wednesday it would launch a digital credit card this year that would offer zero interest and be aimed primarily at young customers who are seeking the convenience of fast and efficient payment services.

Australia's second-largest lender said customers can apply for the card, called Flex, online or through its mobile banking app, and would be given access to AUS$1,000 (US$748.50) of credit with no interest on purchases and no late payment fees.

The move comes as contactless payments have gained in popularity in recent years, especially among young consumers who are tech savvy and rely on the internet for most of their purchases.

"Consumer research shows that younger Australians are less likely to use a traditional credit card, compared to older generations," Westpac's Chief Executive Consumer and Business Banking, Chris de Bruin said.

Westpac earlier in the year partnered with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd for a banking application that would allow users to deposit their salaries in saving accounts.

(US$1 = 1.3360 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us