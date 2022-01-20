WeTransfer owner WeRock sets Amsterdam IPO price range at 17.5-20.5 euros

AMSTERDAM : The owner of the WeTransfer file transfer service said on Thursday it had set a price range for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at between 17.5 and 20.5 euros per share, implying a maximum market capitalisation of 716 million euros ($813.5 million).

The company has announced plans to list on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange.

"The first day of trading is expected to be January 28," WeRock said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8801 euros)

