WeTransfer owner WeRock sets Amsterdam IPO price range at 17.5-20.5 euros
WeTransfer owner WeRock sets Amsterdam IPO price range at 17.5-20.5 euros

20 Jan 2022 04:35PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 04:35PM)
AMSTERDAM : The owner of the WeTransfer file transfer service said on Thursday it had set a price range for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at between 17.5 and 20.5 euros per share, implying a maximum market capitalisation of 716 million euros ($813.5 million).

The company has announced plans to list on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange.

"The first day of trading is expected to be January 28," WeRock said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8801 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

