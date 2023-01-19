Logo
Business

WeWork to cut about 300 jobs globally
WeWork to cut about 300 jobs globally

WeWork to cut about 300 jobs globally

A WeWork logo is seen outside its offices in San Francisco, California, US, Sep 30, 2019. (File photo: REUTERS/Kate Munsch)

19 Jan 2023 10:02PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 10:02PM)
WeWork said on Thursday (Jan 19) it plans to cut about 300 roles across countries to cut costs as high inflation weighs on office workspace spending.

The New York-based company, which offers workstations, private offices and customized floors, had enjoyed a pandemic-driven shift to flexible work outside traditional offices.

But with companies cutting their spending, WeWork is looking to reduce its real estate footprint and workforce to prepare for a looming recession.

The company said on Thursday it expects to report fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA above its earlier expectations.

WeWork in November announced its exit from 40 US locations and said it expected fourth-quarter revenue between US$870 million and US$890 million, below Wall Street's target of US$923.8 million.

It also forecast adjusted EBITDA to be negative US$65 million to negative US$85 million.

Source: Reuters/cm

