WeWork names CEO Mathrani as chairman

:WeWork Inc on Tuesday named Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Mathrani as chairman of the office sharing company, months after Marcelo Claure vacated the role.

Mathrani, a real estate industry veteran, was named WeWork's chief executive in 2020 and given the task of executing a turnaround after an IPO attempt and investor concerns over corporate governance standards.

Claure, the former chief operating officer of SoftBank Group Corp, also left his position at the Japanese investment giant in January.

WeWork said on Tuesday that Saurabh Jalan of SoftBank Group International, a unit of SoftBank Group, has joined its board.

Jalan, who has been with SoftBank since 2015, oversees the conglomerate's investments in companies including WeWork and T-Mobile US, among others.

