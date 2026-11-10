What we know about Megaspeed, Singapore-based customer of Nvidia

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed faces renewed scrutiny as the United States looks into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, alleged to be a spy for Beijing.

Here are details of Megaspeed, where Huang used to be an executive.

WHAT IS MEGASPEED?

Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer, was incorporated in 2015 as 7Road International before changing its name to Megaspeed International in March 2023, its business filings showed.

It is wholly owned by Singapore-registered Swiftdata incorporated in October 2023, which says providing hosting services by non-data centres is its principal activity.

Two Singapore citizens are listed as officers of both companies. Tan Yong Pong was appointed a director of Swiftdata on Oct 31, 2023, before becoming a director of Megaspeed less than two weeks later.

The same month, Huang Le ended an eight-month tenure as managing director of Megaspeed, media said. Huang Le is Alice Huang's Chinese name.

Swiftdata also shares an address with Ng Wei Shi Khloe, who is listed as company secretary of both companies. Tan and Ng are the only listed officers of the two firms in their business filings.

Reuters could not immediately contact Swiftdata, and Megaspeed did not respond to a request for comment.

Megaspeed has faced US scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Beijing ‌gain access ⁠to Nvidia's advanced AI chips whose export to China is restricted.

On its website, it says it is an Nvidia Cloud Partner in the Asia-Pacific region and offers access to the company's GB200 NVL72 and HGX H100 systems.

Megaspeed's assets increased sharply to US$3 billion in 2024 from US$33 million in 2023, its business filings showed.

It reported after-tax loss of US$20 million in 2024, versus a loss of US$21,283 a year earlier, while revenue jumped to US$294 million from zero.

Its cashflow statement showed US$844,555 went to investing activities in 2024, after financing activities brought in cash of US$10 million the previous year.