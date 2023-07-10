What's next for Ant after its nearly US$1 billion fine?

BEIJING: The announcement of a nearly US$1 billion fine by Chinese regulators on Ant Group has drawn a line under the fintech giant's woes and given hope to investors that a regulatory crackdown on China's broader technology sector is over.

Ant's story so far has been one of a dramatic reversal in fortunes: while its shelved US$37 billion IPO in 2020 had valued the company at US$315 billion, a share buyback announced on Saturday valued it 75 per cent less at US$78.5 billion.

Here are some of the key things to look out for with respect to Ant:

KEY LICENSES

For more than two years, Ant has been working under the guidance of Chinese regulators to turn itself into a financial holding company to ensure its financial-related businesses are fully regulated.

After the fine, the next step would be to obtain the financial holding license, which is crucial for reviving any listing plans by Ant.

The National Financial Regulatory Administration, a new government body under the State Council, is now the primary regulator to grant Ant the key license, sources have told Reuters.

A second license Ant is waiting to procure is one for a personal credit reporting company. China's central bank said in November 2021 that it had accepted the application to set up Qiantang Credit Rating, a personal credit-scoring joint venture with Ant Group expected to own 35 per cent.

IPO PROSPECTS

The resolution of Ant's regulatory woes has revived talk of whether the company's listing could be back on the cards.

But some analysts have said that the initiation of a share buyback was an indication that the possibility of an IPO in the short-term was unlikely.