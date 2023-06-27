Logo
Business

WhatsApp Business users jump four-fold in three years

The WhatsApp communications app is seen on a smartphone, in New York, Mar 10, 2017. (File photo: AP/Patrick Sison)

27 Jun 2023 03:07PM (Updated: 27 Jun 2023 03:24PM)
Meta Platforms' WhatsApp Business application is now catering to more than 200 million users on its platform, a four-fold jump from about three years ago, chief Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday (Jun 27).

The increase in user base comes as Meta shifts focus to the development of business messaging, as an uncertain economy slows down its core advertising business.

Meta said it would shortly begin testing features which will help small businesses run ads that click to the messaging platform without the need for a Facebook account.

Small and medium businesses would be able to send personalised messages such as appointment reminders and updates on a holiday sale to their customers for a fee.

Meta has been working to monetise its messaging apps, WhatsApp and Messenger, as CEO Zuckerberg sees business messaging as the company's next pillar.

Source: Reuters/px

