WhatsApp debuts one-to-many broadcasting 'Channels'

SAN FRANCISCO: WhatsApp on Thursday (Jun 8) began letting select organisations try a new feature called "Channels" that lets them broadcast to followers on the popular, Meta-owned messaging service.

The debut comes as an array of agencies and organisations grow disenchanted with Elon Musk-owned Twitter in the face of fees, performance problems, and dramatically scaled-back content moderation.

Meta described Channels as "a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organisations, right within WhatsApp".

A video shared by Meta showed the potential for Channels to keep people up to date on race results, soccer match outcomes, weather, and traffic, and even share cooking or home repair tips.

"We think the time is finally right to introduce a simple, reliable, and private broadcast tool," Meta said in a post.