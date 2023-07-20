Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

WhatsApp messaging disruption resolved, Meta says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

WhatsApp messaging disruption resolved, Meta says

WhatsApp messaging disruption resolved, Meta says

Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

20 Jul 2023 04:43AM (Updated: 20 Jul 2023 05:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Meta Platforms said it had restored WhatsApp connectivity issues after thousands of users globally reported problems accessing the messaging app on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

"We're back, happy chatting!" the Whatsapp Twitter account posted in a tweet. The company had earlier said it was experiencing disruptions "receiving incoming messages and message delivery on Whatsapp," according to Meta's status dashboard.

At one point, there were more than 37,000 incidents of people in the United States reporting issues with the messaging service, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meanwhile, more than 177,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp in the United Kingdom and nearly 15,000 said they faced trouble while using the messaging app in India.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Meta Platforms WhatsApp

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.