Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

"White Hat" Hacker has returned nearly all of US$600 million crypto tokens taken Tuesday -Poly Network
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

"White Hat" Hacker has returned nearly all of US$600 million crypto tokens taken Tuesday -Poly Network

13 Aug 2021 02:09AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2021 02:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Hackers behind one of the biggest ever digital coin heists have now returned nearly all of the US$610 million-plus they took, the cryptocurrency platform targeted by the hack said on Thursday.

Poly Network, a platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, said on Twitter https://twitter.com/PolyNetwork2/status/1425733950614360064 that the tokens were transferred to a multi-signature wallet controlled by the company and that it was carried out by what it now characterizes as an ethical "white hat" hacker.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us