WASHINGTON, Sept 24 : The White House has asked OpenAI and Anthropic to hold new models from British testers until a US review, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter and a senior US administration official.

The White House wants to take steps to make sure US systems are secure before the models are shared with partners, according to the report.

The White House, Anthropic and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The development comes as the White House weighs cybersecurity risks posed by increasingly capable AI models, following a series of incidents in which AI systems gained unauthorized access to real-world computer systems.

Australian officials disclosed on Wednesday that an OpenAI agent breached a government health data portal in June, gaining unauthorised access to files.

OpenAI and Anthropic also warned the United Nations Security Council about the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems, urging governments to work together to manage the technology.