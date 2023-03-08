Logo
Business

White House backs bill to strengthen US powers to ban TikTok
Business

White House backs bill to strengthen US powers to ban TikTok

White House backs bill to strengthen US powers to ban TikTok

FILE PHOTO: TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

08 Mar 2023 04:41AM (Updated: 08 Mar 2023 04:57AM)
WASHINGTON: The White House said on Tuesday (May 7) it backs a Bill in Congress to give the Biden administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign technologies that could pose security threats.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

said the bipartisan bill sponsored by a dozen senators "would strengthen our ability to address discrete risks posed by individual transactions, and systemic risks posed by certain classes of transactions involving countries of concern in sensitive technology sectors."

"We look forward to continue working with both Democrats and Republicans on this bill, and urge Congress to act quickly to send it to the President’s desk," he said.

Source: Reuters

