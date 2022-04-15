Logo
White House declines comment on Musk Twitter takeover attempt
White House declines comment on Musk Twitter takeover attempt

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

15 Apr 2022 01:14AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2022 01:14AM)
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE : The White House on Thursday declined to comment on billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's $43 billion cash takeover offer for Twitter Inc, saying market regulators operate independently from political leadership.

"This is an offer by a private investor, and we don't have any comment here," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, referencing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"The SEC is independent and would handle any review processes if this moves forward."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

